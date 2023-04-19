Palladiem LLC Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. 109,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,560. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.37%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

