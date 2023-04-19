Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.51

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.51 and traded as high as C$32.02. Parkland shares last traded at C$31.77, with a volume of 578,240 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.
Parkland Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.53.
Parkland Increases Dividend
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
