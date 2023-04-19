Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.51

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKIGet Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.51 and traded as high as C$32.02. Parkland shares last traded at C$31.77, with a volume of 578,240 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.33.

Parkland Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.53.

Parkland Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

