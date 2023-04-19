Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $386.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYC stock opened at $305.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

