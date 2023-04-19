PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

PayPal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,038. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

