PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $36,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 100.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 16.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark dropped their target price on PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PDD from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $106.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. It focuses on anetwork of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.