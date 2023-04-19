Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Authorizes Stock Repurchase Plan

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BTU shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,295. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 21,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $545,291.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,755.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,735,924 shares of company stock worth $51,415,878. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

