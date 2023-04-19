Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.75. 201,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,829. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $78.22.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 530.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after buying an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,212,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 699,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 272,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

