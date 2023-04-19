Penobscot Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 2.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $80.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $93.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

