PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.90. The stock had a trading volume of 746,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.