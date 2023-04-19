Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PVL opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $5.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $122,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,879,420 shares in the company, valued at $23,795,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,008 shares of company stock worth $735,568.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth $152,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.