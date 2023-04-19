PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

PRT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.51. 15,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,798. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,210,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,396,946.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 117,200 shares of company stock valued at $850,318 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

