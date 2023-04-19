Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.