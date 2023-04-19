Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

