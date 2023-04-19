Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Increased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Insider Activity

Pfizer Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.