Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.