Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Decreased by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 528.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after buying an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after buying an additional 4,112,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

