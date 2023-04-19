Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 917,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.79. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,766,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after purchasing an additional 289,782 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 149,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.