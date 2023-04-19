PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 34,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 70,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund
PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.
The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.
Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.