PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Down 0.7%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 34,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 70,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.99.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 419,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 40,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

