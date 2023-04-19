Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.8 %

PNFP stock opened at $53.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.63.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $215,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

