Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.63.

Several research firms have commented on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $228.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day moving average of $228.48. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile



Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

