Piper Sandler Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $15.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWR. Bank of America upgraded SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.26.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in SunPower by 721.3% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SunPower by 72.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.