Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $157,575.12

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $78.64 million and $157,575.12 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00132302 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00053361 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00034677 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,108,435 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

