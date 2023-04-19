Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.42 and last traded at $28.38. Approximately 781,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 789,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,286,449.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,795 shares of company stock worth $7,787,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

