Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Plug Power stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

