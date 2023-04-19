Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in March

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POAHY remained flat at $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 329,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,343. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

