PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.21.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $141.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $142.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

