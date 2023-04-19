PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 141.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $141.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $142.46.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.21.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

