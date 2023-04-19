Principle Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GD. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GD traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.44. The stock had a trading volume of 178,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,537. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.