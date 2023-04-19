Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.14. The stock had a trading volume of 288,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,082. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.06.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

