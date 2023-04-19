Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,750. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.