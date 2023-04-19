Principle Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 39.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after buying an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,082,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,873,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 48.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after buying an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.
CMI traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, reaching $234.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,207. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.71 and its 200 day moving average is $240.30.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
