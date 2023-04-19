Principle Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE UNH traded down $16.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $507.04. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $601.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.