Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $809,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.83. 662,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,731. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day moving average of $139.21.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

