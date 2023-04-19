Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 380 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.11.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $291.01. 929,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $291.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

