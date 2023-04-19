Principle Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after buying an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,702,000 after buying an additional 375,672 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.70. 683,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,628. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $214.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.49.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.