Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Critical Contrast

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $42.04 million 1.34 $3.86 million $1.03 15.44 Sensus Healthcare $44.53 million 1.92 $24.24 million $1.46 3.58

Analyst Recommendations

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pro-Dex and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Sensus Healthcare 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pro-Dex currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 222.48%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 8.64% 16.12% 8.19% Sensus Healthcare 54.44% 25.11% 20.68%

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Pro-Dex on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Rating)

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.