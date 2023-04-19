Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 538 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

SNOW stock opened at $145.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.08. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

