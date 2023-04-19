Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 8,363 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.91.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $144.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.