Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hess by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936 in the last 90 days. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HES opened at $145.80 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.13.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

