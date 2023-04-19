Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 576,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,771 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 276,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.43.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $174.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $190.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

