Profund Advisors LLC Buys 272 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $287.78 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.28.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 68.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

