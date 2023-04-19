Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,997 shares of company stock worth $62,467,406. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $213.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

