Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $75.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

