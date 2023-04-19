Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $1,314,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading

