Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 131,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 56,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.70.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

