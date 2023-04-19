Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.