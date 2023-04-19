Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after acquiring an additional 351,517 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 934,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,038,000 after buying an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,387,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.51 and a 200-day moving average of $250.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.