Profund Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Prologis by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.81.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.