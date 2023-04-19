Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total transaction of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,843,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total value of $1,553,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,425,003.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,700 shares of company stock worth $51,675,651 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $227.98 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.33.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.27.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

