Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 102.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.68.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, with a total value of $103,298,726.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

