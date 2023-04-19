Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 3,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,911,000 after buying an additional 21,130 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.1 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $109.70 and a 52-week high of $168.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 53.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

